Michigan City Police are investigating a report of a bank robbery that was found to be false.

On Monday at around 4:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Horizon Bank at 3631 Franklin Street for an armed robbery.

Police converged to the location and were on scene in less than a minute. Officers set up a perimeter and made entry into the bank. Bank employees told police that “there was no robbery or anything of the sorts.”

Officers on scene relayed the information that there was no robbery and started to investigate the false report. The incident is under investigation.

