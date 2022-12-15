Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) has announced changes in its board leadership. HFL is a nonprofit, independent, private foundation dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. Founded in 2016, HFL’s Board of Directors is comprised of 11 community members, who bring their varied expertise and skills to guide HFL’s mission. HFL has invested more than $36 million in health and wellness projects and programs in the La Porte County community since 2017.

During the foundation’s holiday celebration event, Kathleen Lang was recognized and celebrated by the HFL Board of Directors and staff for her outstanding service and dedication.

Senior Judge Lang has served as a board member since the establishment of HFL in 2016 and was the Board of Directors Chair in 2021. She served on the Grant Committee for the past 6 years and chaired it from 2016 to 2020. Lang was also a member of the Executive Finance Nominating Committee since the inception of the foundation, and a member of the Changemakers Innovators Committee for the past 3 years.

Lang received her Juris Doctor from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, and has a range of judicial experience including serving as Magistrate and Probate Commissioner on the Circuit Court of La Porte County, Judge in La Porte Superior Court No. 1, and Senior Judge in the State of Indiana. Lang also has ample teaching experience, including current positions at Notre Dame and IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law. Lang has played the French horn in the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra since 1989 and has served on the board of directors for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, Dunebrook, La Porte Regional Health Systems, and La Porte Hospital Foundation.

“Kathleen Lang will be truly missed,” Maria Fruth, CEO, said. “She brought consistent and thoughtful guidance to the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte work. She has made enormous contributions to the development of the foundation, from being an integral part of developing the strategic plan to lending her leadership in the then newly created Grant Committee. We truly appreciate her dedication and the significant time, energy, and expertise she has lent to our foundation for the past seven years.”

HFL’s Board of Directors and staff welcome newly elected board member Patricia Luck.

Mrs. Luck will initiate her board tenure on January 1, 2023. She brings a range of foundation and nonprofit governance experience. Luck received a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Notre Dame and a Master’s in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University before beginning her ongoing 40-year tenure at Hiler Industries. She is a board member of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, advisory board member of the Women’s Care Center La Porte, a past board member and treasurer of the Center for Hospice Care, and a past trustee and board chair of the La Porte County Family YMCA.

For the past year, Mrs. Luck has been an integral part of HFL’s City of La Porte Housing Initiative council and serves as a committee member on the HFL Indoor Facility Initiative. In addition to her role as HFL Board Director, Luck will continue to serve on those committees, and will also lend her time and expertise to other important HFL initiatives.

Fruth states, “We are grateful and excited to welcome Tricia Luck to our Board of Directors. She brings unique talents, passion, and perspective to the work of our foundation, and her expertise will assist in furthering our mission and impact throughout La Porte County.”

Luck will join ten current directors to round out the 2023 Board: Fr. Nate Edquist, Helena Hamilton, Michele Magnuson, Joan McCormick, Stephanie Oberlie, Dale Parkison, Linda Satkoski, Scott Siefker, Lou Voelker, and Dr. Gary Wheeland.