Michigan City Chief of Police Steven Forker, Asst. Chief Marty Corley, and Asst. Chief Dave Cooney took time at Wednesday’s Police Civil Service Commission meeting to honor and recognize several Michigan City Police Department Officers with awards related to exceptional work that has been produced over the last month.

Each of the officers that received an award were nominated by their fellow officers or supervisors.

“The actions of each of these officers that received awards reflects the dedication, hard work and compassion that the Michigan City Police Department has for the citizens of Michigan City,” MCPD stated on their Facebook. “We appreciate every officer within our department and could not accomplish the goals we are able to without the dedication and hard work of each member.”

“We would like to especially recognize Corporal Kelley Kennedy, who received his 15-year pin. We want to thank Corporal Kennedy for his dedicated service to the Michigan City Police Department and to the community.”