The Indiana DNR is holding two public meetings in January to discuss the current Lake Michigan Chinook salmon stocking plan.

The first meeting will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Fish and Game Club, at 3091 E Michigan Blvd. in Trail Creek. The second is Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, 3301 Aldis Ave., in East Chicago.

Indiana DNR recently announced that 275,000 Chinook salmon will be stocked in Lake Michigan annually starting in 2023, an increase from 225,000.

During the meetings, Indiana DNR will also announce details of a plan for soliciting public input regarding future plans for the species.

“We have a lot of dedicated and informed anglers, and we’d like to get their thoughts to help shape future stocking plans for 2023 and beyond to create the fishery that works best for all Hoosier anglers,” said the agency’s Lake Michigan biologist, Ben Dickinson.

For more information about Lake Michigan fishing visit on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing.