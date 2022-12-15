The South Shore Line announced that all eastbound weekend trips will be free on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Passengers should board weekend eastbound trains with no ticket purchase necessary Dec. 17-18. The SSL is asking riders to not activate mobile tickets for eastbound weekend trips. Passengers will be responsible for paying all applicable fares on weekend westbound trips on these days.

Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Michigan City remains in effect. Click here for more information.