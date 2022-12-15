Andrew McIntyre will become Valparaiso’s next Chief of Police, announced Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.

“I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy.

McIntyre joined the VPD in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, including investigations and patrol, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the detective bureau, information and technology division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group detectives and school resource officers. He was named Officer of the Year in 2011 and Investigator of the year in 2019 and 2020. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University, Bloomington and graduated from the Center for Public Safety – School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.



McIntyre was chosen after a comprehensive evaluation of candidates, including an invitation for each member of the VPD to share thoughts and priorities with the City of Valparaiso administration. “It has been my goal and lifelong dream to be a police officer,” said McIntyre. “I could not have chosen a better agency or city to serve,” he said. McIntyre comes from a family committed to law enforcement – his grandfather served as chief of police for the City of La Porte and his father served with the La Porte County Sherriff’s Office.

McIntyre will begin serving as Chief on Jan. 1, 2023, filling the position vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff. Mike DeHaven will continue to serve as Assistant Police Chief for the VPD, a position he has held since 2017. Assistant Chief DeHaven has been with the VPD for more than 25 years.