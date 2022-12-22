The Indiana Toll Road has issued a winter weather ban starting Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. CST) until Saturday, Dec. 24, at Midnight (12-24-22 11:00 p.m. CST)

This ban affects travel from Illinois line up to and including the Ohio line (MM 156.9).

This ban impacts only:

All triple tractor-trailers

All doubles (long & small pups)

High-profile oversize permit loads

– All other vehicles are permitted.

Be advised: Oversized/overweight vehicles cannot exit at La Porte Plaza (MM 49).