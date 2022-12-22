The South Shore Line has issued the following statement on the upcoming blizzard / winter storm in the area:

“The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for northern Indiana and a winter storm warning for Chicago that are expected to impact travel the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 24.

“The notices state that blizzard conditions are expected, with heavy snow and high winds causing blowing and drifting, along with sub-zero wind chills.

“Due to this predicted weather, the South Shore Line is closely monitoring conditions as ice and heavy snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire, and other mechanical components. SSL employees will be working continuously to minimize the severe weather impact, and ice-breaker trains may operate in the early morning to de-ice overhead wires prior to rush hour.

“We anticipate train operations to run as scheduled, however any disruptions or changes in service will be promptly posted to our homepage at mysouthshoreline.com, our mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).

“Passengers are advised to arrive early at boarding stations, and to exercise caution in parking lots and train platforms. Due to the weather, train delays may be possible, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”