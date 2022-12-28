The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often treacherous at best. To those people that listened to our warnings about the road/weather conditions and decided to delay their travel, we sincerely thank you for being safe.

Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. The following statistics have been compiled for your review. All of us at the Indiana State Police Post would like to thank several agencies, but if we try to name them all we would leave someone out. Several local police departments assisted with checking on motorists on I-80/94 and I-65. We thank you for the help rendered. Thank you to our media partners who assisted us with our messaging to the public.

We specifically want to tip our caps to the Indiana Department of Transportation who were working around the clock, doing their best to make the roads simply passable in some locations. Their battle with the winds and arctic temperatures made their work seem futile we’re sure, but they persevered and didn’t stop plowing. And finally, a thank you to all the tow agencies that responded and towed vehicles in elements not seen in years.

Merry Christmas from all of us at the Lowell Post! Enjoy the warm weather that is headed our way this week.