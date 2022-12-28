The Indiana Department of Transportation is updating the Planning Public Involvement Plan, and they want to hear your feedback. This PPIP update emphasizes the importance of public outreach and engagement as they plan for the future of Indiana’s transportation infrastructure. Additionally, it serves to guide planning efforts to ensure that a high level of public engagement is achieved agency wide.

View the draft and leave comments through January 14, 2023: https://www.in.gov/…/the-public-involvement-process/