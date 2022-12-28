The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the intersection of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of the family.

According to the CPD, at approximately 11 a.m. the deceased—the sole occupant of a Chevrolet passenger vehicle—was southbound on Ind. 49 and rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road. “The driver of the Chevrolet was not ejected from the vehicle but was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the CPD said.

The operator of the semi, a 50-year-old New York resident, escaped injury and was able to drive his rig from the scene, the CPD said. He was not cited.

Ind. 49 was partially closed between I-94 and Indian Boundary Road until 3 p.m. while accident reconstructionists conducted their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator, Cpl. Ryan Miller, at 219-926-1136 or rmiller@chestertonin.org