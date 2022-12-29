Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has announced that over $20 million in Community Project Funding requests have been included in the final Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package.

As the House and Senate have both approved this package, it is expected to be signed shortly into law by President Biden.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “One of the fundamental lessons I have experienced in my first term of Congress is how success requires partnership and collaboration. I am grateful for all of these community partners for putting in the work to successfully identify and advocate for how the federal government can best help them in their dedicated services to Northwest Indiana. I look forward to continuing this type of work with the local stakeholders and all of my Congressional colleagues to advocate for good-paying jobs, law enforcement personnel, and infrastructure investments that lead to a growing economy for everyone.”

Congressman Mrvan’s requests included in the final appropriations package are specified below.

$4,500,000 – Calumet Region

Funding will assist with environmental infrastructure improvements to address critical water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater sewer infrastructure improvements designed to alleviate deteriorated conditions, increase the efficacy of existing systems, and improve water quality impacts.

$1,000,000 – Indiana Shoreline

Funding will be provided to the USACE to assist with the shoreline restoration within the Indiana Dunes National Park near Mount Baldy in Michigan City, and protect this incredible economic asset and environmental resource for Northwest Indiana from erosion.

$914,000 – Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor

Funding allocated will allow the USACE-Chicago District to address the needs of Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor in Portage, Indiana and support operations and maintenance. Improvements made will support economic development within the City of Portage driven by its proximity to Lake Michigan and the availability of the harbor.

$1,016,000 – Michigan City Harbor

Funding allocated will allow the USACE-Chicago District to address the needs of Michigan City Harbor and support operations and maintenance. Improvements made will support economic development within the City of Michigan City driven by its proximity to Lake Michigan and the availability of the harbor.

$400,000 – Porter County Sheriff

Funding will assist the Porter County Sheriff’s office in its efforts to invest in equipment upgrades to increase and improve efficiencies in the apprehension of subjects, locate missing persons, and to reduce property crimes.

$215,000 – Whiting Police Department

Funding will assist the Whiting Police Department to obtain license plate readers to assist officers in their ability to protect the community.

$1,000,000 – Gary Police Department

Funding will assist the Gary Police Department to obtain body-worn and in-car cameras to assist officers in their ability to protect the community.

$1,500,000 – St. Catherine Hospital

Funding will assist St. Catherine Hospital pursue its Cardiovascular Catheterization Table Project. The advanced technology elevates the care and image quality the hospital provides for diagnostic and interventional heart and vascular procedures to residents in the community.

$1,000,000 – Valparaiso University School of Nursing

Funding will assist Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professionals upgrade its Skills Lab and Simulation Modernization Project, which supports the effort to create a strong pool of trained medical technologists to serve the region’s health needs while laying the foundation to address the greater health care professional shortage.

$100,000 – United Way of LaPorte County

Funding will allow United Way of Greater LaPorte County to initiate a Youth Mental Health-Substance Abuse Assessment, to better address unmet needs in the community.

$4,000,000 – Gary Chicago International Airport

Funding will assist the Gary Chicago International Airport expand and construct a heavy cargo logistics apron for multiple users.

$2,360,000 – Portage/Central Avenue

Funding will assist the City of Portage to pursue additional phases of its Central Avenue Reconstruction Project.

$750,000 – Fair Haven/Acquisition and Renovation

Funding will assist Fair Haven in its efforts to provide safe and stable housing for adults who are fleeing or attempting to flee from dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.

$310,000 – Opportunity Enterprises

Funding will assist Opportunity Enterprises to acquire equipment and technology to enhance the quality of services provided through the Lakeside Respite Center, improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families.

$1,525,000 – Paladin