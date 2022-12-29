Amendment to the PRESS RELEASE FOR TRANSIT

Just so there is no misunderstanding for the holiday, Michigan City Transit will be closed on Saturday December 31st, and CLOSED on Monday January 2nd. They will however operate their Complementary Paratransit Service (Dial-A-Ride) on both Saturday and Monday for regularly scheduled medical treatment appointments.

