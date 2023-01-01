The Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Londynn Jones was born to Rayven Mitchell and Tomas Jones of Crete. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Families with the distinction of having the first baby born in the new year at the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer receive a gift basket containing items to help parents during their first weeks at home with their newborn.

A virtual tour of the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is available on the Franciscan Health YouTube channel. To learn more about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer, call (219) 933-2021. #wims #2023