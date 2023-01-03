The Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 6:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Owen Dale Wyant was born to Toni and Josh Wyant of Valparaiso. Owen weighed in at 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. He is the couple’s second child, following his sister, 21-month-old Emily Jane Wyant.
Families with the distinction of having the first baby born in the new year at The Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point receive a gift basket containing items to help parents during their first weeks at home with their newborn.