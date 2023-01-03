On January 1, 2023, recently elected Ronald C. Heeg, assumed the office as 46th Sheriff of La Porte County. Sheriff Heeg officially announces his administration totaling 110 combined years of law enforcement experience with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Chief Deputy – Allen W. Ott

Al Ott is a 28-year veteran of the LCSO. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Deputy, second in command. He previously held the rank of Captain and served as the Jail Commander for the past five (5) years. Chief Deputy Ott is a 1990 graduate of La Porte High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science and Wellness from Ball State University, where he graduated in 1994. He is a 1998 graduate of the 133rd session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Chief Deputy Ott serves as the agency’s Firearms Range Master where he oversees all operations of the range and firearms instruction.

Major – Patrick G. Cicero

Pat Cicero is a 22-year veteran of the LCSO. He will continue to serve in the same capacity as previously held, third in command. Major Cicero is a 1990 graduate of Crown Point High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree of General Studies in Social and Behavioral Science from Indiana University, where he graduated in 1997. He is a US Army veteran and graduated from the Indiana University Law Enforcement Academy in 1996. Major Cicero is an adjunct instructor with the National Forensic Academy at the University of Tennessee where he teaches investigative approaches and the collection of entomological evidence.

Administrative Captain – Derek J. Allen

Derek Allen is a 21-year veteran of the LCSO. He will continue to serve in the same capacity as held the previous (5) years, fourth in command. Captain Allen is a 1996 graduate of South Central High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology from Ball State University, where he graduated in 2001. He is a 2002 graduate of the 152nd session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Captain Allen is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, located in Quantico, Virginia, where he was a member of the 274th session. He will continue to serve as the agency’s Public Information Officer and be the point of contact for all media requests.

Jail Commander – Andrew D. Hahn

Andrew Hahn is a 17-year veteran of the LCSO. He has been appointed to serve as the Jail Commander, where he’ll retain his rank of Captain. He previously held the position of Chief of Detectives. Captain Hahn is a 2001 graduate of Michigan City High School. He is a 2008 graduate of the 173rd session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Captain Hahn will remain a member of the agency’s Emergency Response Team.

Chief of Detectives – Andrew S. Hynek

Andrew Hynek is a 22-year veteran of the LCSO. He has been appointed to serve as the Chief of Detectives, where he’ll retain his rank of Captain. He previously served as the Midnight Patrol Shift Commander. Captain Hynek is a 1997 graduate of New Prairie High School and hold an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University – South Bend, where he graduated in 2005. He is US Army veteran and a 2002 graduate of the 150th session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.