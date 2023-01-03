The Builders Association of LaPorte County’s 28th Annual Home and Lifestyle Expo is on the horizon. Returning for the 9th year in a row, at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel Event Center located in Michigan City, IN. The event will take place on Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5, 2023.



This Expo features all aspects of home ownership including home maintenance, remodeling, custom building, landscaping, finance, home furnishings as well as health, recreation, travel, etc. Vendors will exhibit the latest trends and products in today’s market.

Hours:

March 4th- 9a-5p

March 5th- 9a-4p