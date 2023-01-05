Mayor Parry urges the citizens of Michigan City and visitors to our community, to stay clear of shelf ice at Washington Park. Although shelf ice at our lakefront can provide breathtaking views it can also become deadly. As the ice appears to be tall and thick there can be cracks or holes under the formations that can’t be seen, and you may break through. According to the Michigan City Coast Guard they have a rule known as the 1-10-1 Rule.

“If you break through you have one minute of getting your breath under control, and getting that shock out of your system, then you’ve gotten minutes of actual movement that you can make to get yourself out of that hole that you’re in, and then one hour of consciousness. So, essentially you have ten minutes to get yourself out of that hole.”