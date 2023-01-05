The final results are in from the Michigan City Area Schools Food Drive for the The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center. AWESOME JOB everyone. We are proud of you.
The students, staff, and community members collected a total of 4.1 TONS of food for the Salvation Army of Michigan City from the MCAS Food Drive last month.
The coveted traveling trophy remains at Knapp Elementary School, which collected 2,621 pounds of food (a whopping 6.92 pounds per student). Pine Elementary finished in second place, followed by Marsh Elementary.
MCHS Student Council Vice President Ashley Sparks and Student Council Sponsor Candy Feare presented the traveling trophy to Knapp just prior to winter break.