On January 4th, 2023 at 11:14 P.M. is when the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center was notified of a glass breakage burglar alarm from Polo Ralph Lauren located at 1400 Lighthouse Place in the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets . Several Michigan City Police Department Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 quickly responded to the scene and noticed the glass in one of the front doors to this store was shattered. Officers then discovered articles of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren and Adidas in the parking lot of Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall.

Some officers recovered the merchandise while others searched the immediate area for any suspect(s). 19-yearold Pendleton, Indiana resident Q’Marion Fisher and a 17-year-old juvenile were identified by officers on the west side of Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall. Fisher and the juvenile fled the area on foot when confronted by officers but were eventually apprehended. A third unidentified suspect fled the area on foot and was not located by responding officers.

Officers checked the remaining stores within Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall and discovered that Adidas (1205 Lighthouse Place) was also burglarized. Fisher and the juvenile were arrested after officers discovered evidence from both stores were in their possession. Both suspects were arrested for 2 counts of Burglary (Level 5 Felony), 2 counts of Participation in Criminal Organization (Level 6 Felony) and Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor). The juvenile was transported to the LaPorte County Juvenile ervices Center while Fisher was transported to the LaPorte County Jail. The juvenile’s identity is being withheld due to their age. Fisher was issued a $15,005.00 cash only bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for January 10th, 2023 at 8:30 AM in LaPorte County Superior Court One. A photo of Fisher is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail.

This case continues to be investigated by Sergeant Lendell Hood. He is also investigating a burglary that occurred at Finish Line located at 1610 Lighthouse Place in Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall on January 3 rd, 2023. Evidence obtained from Finish Line, Polo Ralph Lauren and Adidas support these burglaries are associated with each other. Anyone with any additional information or video surveillance that would assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221 Extension 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

1201 East Michigan Boulevard ● Michigan City, Indiana 46360 ● (219) 874-3221 The mission for every member of this agency is to consistently seek and find ways to affirmatively promote, preserve and deliver a feeling of security, safety, and quality services to members of our community. PRESS RELEASE Michigan City Police Department Chief Steven Forker Assistant Chief Marty Corley & Assistant Chief David Cooney Other officers who assisted with this investigation include Officers Scott Paull, Rachel Ewart, Brandon Costigan, Christopher Manns, Anthony Brown, Jackson Laudeman, Trever Lenover, Michael Petrie, K-9 Edo, Sergeant Michael Oberle, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jonathon Sikorski and Long Beach Police Department Deputy Mitchell Sightes.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!