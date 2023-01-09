This morning (1/8) at approximately 3:15 AM, deputies were summoned to CR 500 East, south of CR 650 North, reference a single vehicle crash. At 3:23 AM, Captain Jeff Wright, Sergeant Gabe Struss and Deputy Shayne Landry located the crash scene in the 6400 north block of CR 500 East.

The initial on scene investigation completed by Deputy Landry and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A silver 2005 SAAB was traveling northbound on CR 500 East. The vehicle left the northbound lane, traveled off the east side of the roadway and continued traveling northbound. The vehicle reentered the roadway and began to roll over. The vehicle eventually stopped facing southbound in the roadway on its roof.

Two subjects, identified as Justin P. CERVI (22 YOA) of Riverside, Illinois, and Dillon CERVI (30 YOA) of Justice, Illinois, were located at the scene. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin was transported by ground to a regional hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) were activated and responded to the scene to further investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing, now being led by the FACT, and no further information is being released.