The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office officially announced the recent promotions of two deputies within the Courthouse Security Division. Major Patrick G. Cicero announced that Mike Raymer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Jon Keene was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

The opening within the rank of Sergeant came available as the result of Vern Hohnke’s recent retirement. The rank of Corporal was recently created as the Courthouse Security Division has expanded by adding personnel.

Sergeant Raymer is a 31-year veteran of the LCSO. He is a 1988 graduate of Peru High School and holds an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Vincennes University, where he graduated in 1991. In July of that year, Raymer was hired by the agency as a jail deputy. In July of 1997, he was transferred to the Merit (Patrol) Division and later that year graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Basic Recruit Class 97-131. In 2006, Raymer transferred from the Patrol Division to the Criminal Investigations Division where he served as a detective for 14 years until retiring in February of 2020. Upon retiring, he remained with the agency by transitioning into an open position with the Courthouse Security Division. Raymer will oversee the day-to-day operations of Courthouse Security.

Corporal Keene is a 32-year veteran of the LCSO. He is a 1979 graduate of La Porte High School and holds an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Vincennes University, where he graduated in 1981. That same year, Keene was hired by the agency as a jail deputy. In 1984, he graduated from the 42nd Indiana State Police (ISP) Recruit Academy. He was an ISP Trooper until 1991 before returning to the LCSO as a patrol deputy. For 28 years, Keene was a staple in the Patrol Division where he rose through the ranks before retiring in the fall of 2018 as the Day Shift Patrol Commander. Upon retiring, he remained with the agency until May of 2019. Following a brief stint as a deputy with a Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, he returned to the LCSO in June of 2021. Keene will now assist in overseeing the day-to-day operations of Courthouse Security.

Major Cicero stated, “Congratulations to Sergeant Raymer and Corporal Keene on their recent promotions. Along with a tremendous amount of law enforcement experience, both gentlemen are humble and passionate about the security of the buildings and the safety of county employees.”

The Courthouse Security Division is tasked with the safety and security of both county courthouses – La Porte and Michigan City, along with the Hiler and County Annex Building.