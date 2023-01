The City of Valparaiso is reminding residents that this week is a trash-only collection week.

Effective January 1, 2023 recycling services moved to a bi-weekly schedule.

View the 2023 schedule at https://tinyurl.com/valpo2023.

Weeks highlighted in green indicate recycling collection weeks for all trash and recycling customers.

Trash will remain on a weekly schedule and will not be affected by this change.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/CityServicesFAQ for additional information.