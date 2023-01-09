“We know that getting certificates and degrees past high school means a happier and healthier life. Thanks to our forward-thinking and caring donors, students can get help, year after year.” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President.

“Unity Foundation feels a responsibility to help students and prospective students of all ages and abilities who seek to further their education. Beyond the scholarships we administer, our website is also a resource hub for funding available to help La Porte County students. It is updated throughout the year as we learn of these

opportunities,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.