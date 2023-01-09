Unity Foundation of La Porte County is now accepting applications for the 2023 cycle of scholarships and awards. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 24, 2023. Scholarship awards average over $2,000 each. For the 2022-2023 school year, Unity reduced tuition bills worth more than $330,000 for 150 students. Adults looking to gain more education can apply too.
“We know that getting certificates and degrees past high school means a happier and healthier life. Thanks to our forward-thinking and caring donors, students can get help, year after year.” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President.
The Unity Foundation General Scholarship Application simplifies the application process by allowing students to apply for many different scholarships through one application form. The application form, eligibility requirements and additional information are available on Unity’s website, uflc.net/scholarships. Applicants are encouraged to begin the process early.
“Unity Foundation feels a responsibility to help students and prospective students of all ages and abilities who seek to further their education. Beyond the scholarships we administer, our website is also a resource hub for funding available to help La Porte County students. It is updated throughout the year as we learn of these
opportunities,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.