In order to accommodate construction for the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop, effective Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024.

As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot (entrance located on Stagecoach Road. Please see attached map). The existing Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot will be temporarily inaccessible beginning Jan. 9.