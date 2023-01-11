Denice Shipp, President of the Michigan City Black Business Association (MCBBA), is proud to announce a “Day of Service and Reflection in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” to be held at the Salvation Army of Michigan City on Monday, January 16th.

This is in partnership with The Salvation Army, MCBBA, Diversity Squared, the HOPE Community Center and sponsored by the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau (LCCVB). “The MCCBA is excited to support programs that uplift the community and showcase the diversity of cultures in Michigan City that reflect Dr. King’s Dream,” said Shipp. “This is only the beginning especially after the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa at the Hope Community Center.”

Purdue Northwest (PNW) transitioned their annual community breakfast at the Westville Campus to a Day of Service and we are offering volunteer opportunities to their students and the community. We have two opportunities. Volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Michigan City at 9:00 am to stuff backpacks for their Weekend Food Backpack Program for students. The second opportunity is a cleanup at the Hope Community Center located at 222 McClelland Ave. beginning at 2pm. Doors will open at 10:00 am with a light breakfast and refreshments. A panel discussion will begin at 10:30 am moderated by Angie Nelson Deuitch, President of Diversity Squared, reflecting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream. The panel includes Arthur Payne, Jo Ann Engquist, Gerry Jones, Kris Pate, Maggi Spartz, and Douglas Bradley II. Following the panel discussion, speeches, and sermons will be played from Dr. Martin Luther King. “We are proud to host such an important day in our history. The Salvation Army of Michigan City is committed to being a place of fellowship while embracing the diversity of our community. Our mission aligns with promoting the values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” said Major Becky Simmons. For more information on volunteer opportunities contact Major Becky Simmons at Rebecca.simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org or Gerry Jones at gerryholly@comcast.net