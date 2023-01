The Office of Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced that in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday Jan. 16, all city offices will be closed.

The Refuse Department will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and all pickups will be delayed one day the remainder of the week.

Michigan City Transit will also resume their regular schedule on Tuesday with the exception of the Complementary Paratransit Service (Dial a Ride) for passengers with scheduled medical treatment appointments for Monday.