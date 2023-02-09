The Michigan City Park Department is seeking public input for the Water Tower Park Renovation Project.

Preliminary designs will be presented for public comment.

Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center, located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.

For more information, contact the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department at 219-873-1506.

Funding is provided by a $250,000.00 Community Development Block Grant and a $250,000.00 federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.