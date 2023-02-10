Purdue University Northwest is inviting prospective students to attend Preview PNW on March 2 to learn more information about the Westville experience at the university.

Preview PNW events provide prospective students and their families information about undergraduate course offerings, the admissions process, paying for college and more. Tours during the program also help students get a feel for campus life.

Application fees are waived for prospective students who complete an application during a Preview PNW event. Admissions counselors will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

Registration can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/westville-preview. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. on March 2 and the event will last around three hours.

To learn more about the Westville Experience, visit pnw.edu/westville.