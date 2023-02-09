Gusty winds are expected Thursday as the National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for the area.

The following is from the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana:

1053 PM EST Wed Feb 8 2023 /953 PM CST Wed Feb 8 2023/ …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO

7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. * WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio. * WHEN…From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/

Thursday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The following is from the National Weather Service of Chicago: