The Valparaiso Police Department is mourning the passing of former Assistant Chief of Police, Robert “Bob” Taylor, who lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 8. Taylor served an entire lifetime in public service, holding many titles over the years, representing the Valparaiso and Porter County communities.

He began his career with the Valparaiso Police Department in March of 1971, serving until March of 1992, when he retired as the Assistant Chief of Police.

“During his time with the VPD, Taylor served diligently, working as K9 Handler, Motorcycle Officer, and even on horseback,” VPD said on their Facebook page. “Retirement from the VPD was not the end of public service, as he went on to serve as the Street Department Commissioner for the City of Valparaiso from 1992-1995, and then as a Special Investigator for the State of Indiana assigned to the Porter County Prosecutor, where he oversaw the Porter County Drug Unit for 20 years.”

Taylor was also an elected official, serving on the City of Valparaiso Council for two terms.

“Bob was well respected and left an impression on many as he served his community with unprecedented commitment. This love of public service is only matched by the love and dedication he showed his family and friends,” said Valparaiso Police Chief Andrew McIntyre. “Bob Taylor was an exceptional person and public servant. We are grateful both for his service and for his humanity,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. “We ask everyone to keep Bob’s family, friends and the community he loved in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively mourn the loss of a true friend to Valparaiso,” said McIntyre.