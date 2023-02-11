Story by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has been recognized as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. Scholars by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its number of applicants selected for the 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

PNW ranked among other top higher education institutions in the Master’s category, as designated by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Two PNW faculty members received Fulbright awards for the 2022-23 period.

“Purdue University Northwest is honored to be recognized among peer higher education institutions as a leading producer and facilitator of scholars accepted to the prestigious Fulbright Program,” said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Our accepted faculty members are excited to take full advantage of their privileges to travel abroad, engage in high levels of research and contribute to the international exchange of scholarship at their host institutions. These dedicated scholars proudly represent PNW on the world stage and demonstrate our commitment to impactful change and pursuit of knowledge.”

Maureen Mascha, associate professor of Accounting, is conducting research related to sustainability reporting and textual data analytics through June 2023 at the University of Vaasa in Finland. Meden Isaac-Lam, associate professor of Chemistry, will promote and exchange interdisciplinary chemistry research between May and August 2023 at the National University of Singapore, Tan Tao University in Vietnam and the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines.

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It is also among the largest and most diverse exchange programs in the world. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 participants from multiple backgrounds and fields – from the U.S. and over 160 other countries – have participated in the Fulbright Program. Fulbright alumni have returned to their home countries to make an impact on their communities thanks to their expanded worldview, a deep appreciation for their host country and its people and a larger network of colleagues and friends.

The Fulbright Program was established over 75 years ago to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries. While the primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, it benefits from additional support from foreign partner governments, non-governmental organizations, private organizations, corporate partnerships, and individual donors. Importantly, U.S. and foreign host institutions provide support as well.

For more information about the Fulbright program and to view the full list of recognized institutions, visit fulbrightprogram.org.