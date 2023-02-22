INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded an additional $1 million in grants to eight organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the third round of grants through the program and brings the total awarded since June to nearly $45 million.

Entities were invited to apply for funding for programs to help improve health outcomes related to one or more of the following priority areas: tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, chronic disease and disease prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers. Priority was given to applicants serving communities experiencing health disparities, poverty and other challenges.

IDOH awarded $335,000 for community health workers in Allen and Grant counties and $665,000 toward efforts to address food insecurity and obesity in Marion, La Porte, Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash counties. Previously, $43,539,059 was awarded to 174 programs in two rounds of funding.

Click here for a list of recipients and for more information about the program. All funding must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

