Photographers of all ages are welcome to submit photos of the Duneland area for a chance to be featured on the next Chesterton town banners.

The winner’s name will be announced via a press release to the media.

Banners will be displayed by mid-May 2023 for a full year. The image must be in a portrait orientation and high resolution for large format printing. Only two submissions are allowed per participant.

The deadline for submissions is March 10, 2023. You can enter by either emailing your image(s) to info@dunelandchamber.org or mailing to 220 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304.

Include your name, phone number, and email address upon submission.