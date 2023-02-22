The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public that area law enforcement are investigating several reports of banking check thefts and fraud.

Personal and business checks are being stolen from mailboxes and by other means then altered and cashed, police say.

“We strongly encourage the citizens of Jasper County to be vigilant, monitor your banking accounts, and report any suspicious activity to the local authorities,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. “If you have any information, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7344 or by using the ‘Submit a Tip’ in the Sheriff’s Phone App.”