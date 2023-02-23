A new Treasurer of the Duneland Chamber Board of Directors has been elected.

Lisa Human, CPA, senior manager and QuickBooks ProAdvisor with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, was recently elected to serve the roll. She was elected at the board’s annual membership meeting this year, after previously serving as an at-large member of the Executive Committee, according to Building Indiana Business.

Human has a long history of community volunteerism, including having served Homeward Bound, an organization dedicated to creating community through affordable housing in La Porte County. Additionally she serves as a member of the Advisory Board of Ivy Tech Community College’s School of Business.

Professionally, Human provides a range of accounting services to clients at CLH. In addition, she prepares financial statements and provides oversight of the payroll and bookkeeping departments.