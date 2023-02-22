A Lowell trooper recently had an eventful day while patrolling in the district. On Saturday, February 18th, at 7:00 a.m., the trooper stopped a Chevrolet Cruze on I-94 at the 40 mile-marker for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and also observed marijuana products in the passenger area of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in approximately 1 lb. of marijuana products in the front seat. Additionally, 60 grams of cocaine, 96 Xanax tablets and 76 Adderall tablets were also discovered in the vehicle. The driver, Daniel New, 24, from Hartsel, CO, was arrested and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Mr. New was charged with the following offenses:

Dealing Cocaine- Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine- Level 3 Felony

Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Later in the day at 3:50 p.m., the same trooper attempted to stop a gray SUV on I-94 near the 43 mile-marker. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued west to exit 26 (Chesterton/Porter Exit) where the driver drove north onto S.R. 49. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed near the entrance to the Indiana Dunes just north of U.S. 12. Officers were able to take the driver into custody without further incident. 17 lbs. of marijuana as well as a bag containing over $10k in cash were discovered inside the vehicle. The driver, Michael P. Lopez, 28, from Aurora, IL, was transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Mr. Lopez was charged with the following offenses:

Dealing Marijuana- Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

-30-

Pic 1 and 2 from Mr. New’s traffic stop.

Pic 3 and 4 from Mr. Lopez’ traffic stop.

Thank you Indiana State Police Lowell Post for sharing this information.