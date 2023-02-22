On Feb. 17 in the Stardust Room at Blue Chip Casino, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) held its annual dinner and awards celebration.

During the event, the chamber recognized the achievements of various members as legacy owned businesses or milestone years of membership in the Chamber. The Chamber also announced winners in several different awards categories. The winners (pictures provided of each of the award recipients) included:

Large Business of the Year: GAF

Small Business of the Year: Duneland Landscape

Community Impact of the Year: RL Roofing

Young Professional of the Year: Seth Spencer of Sera Group

Ambassador of the Year: Michele Gustin of Barker Mansion

Throughout the evening, those in attendance enjoyed music from a quintet of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra and words from staff, board, and a member. Board Chair, Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services kicked off the evening with a welcome and presented an Excellence in Leadership award to Megan Applegate, past board member and chair, for her years of service to the Board of Directors and as a founding member of the Lakefront Career Network (LCN). “Megan over 8 years of service to the chamber,” stated Giannetti, “We truly appreciate her contributions to the chamber and LCN.”

Katie Eaton, chamber president, shared a recap of 2022 organizational achievements including 70 new members and the completion of a new strategic plan. “We gather to celebrate the success of our chamber, our members, and our community.” Stated Chamber President, Katie Eaton in her remarks to all in attendance. “Being here tonight shows your support for our businesses, and Michigan City!”

The evening concluded with a champagne toast sponsored by Purdue Northwest where community and economic development director, Don Babcock, asked the audience “Why Not?”, where he challenged members to think boldly and big for new developments and ideas as we continue to grow our community and businesses. The chamber continues to invite businesses, organizations, and members of the community to join them at upcoming events and programs.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. If you would like to learn more about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce or its affiliated programs, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.