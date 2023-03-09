GARY, Ind. – A 6-year-old girl died in a crash that occurred early Wednesday on Interstate 80/94.

At around 1:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash with occupant entrapment on the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at the 7.5 mile-marker. This is approximately 1.5 miles east of Burr Street. Preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Nissan Altima was stopped in the right lane. A 2014 Volvo semi pulling a loaded trailer was traveling in the right lane. The truck rear-ended the Nissan “causing catastrophic damage.”

The Nissan was occupied by two adults and three children. None of the three children were properly restrained in child safety seats. The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old from Milwaukee, WI, was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

All the occupants of the vehicle sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and were treated locally or flown out for specialized treatment. One of the children, a six-year-old girl, died while being transported for treatment. The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old from Wheeling, IL, was not injured.

Police said Wednesday the crash investigation was in its early stages.