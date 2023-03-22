Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner announced that organizations in 23 Indiana counties across the state will receive $864,610 in grants to fund 34 lake and stream projects through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.

The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This user funded program benefits boaters all over the state. The grants allow for the completion of lake and stream projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.

Grants totaling $620,500 will support 13 sediment or logjam removal projects in 11 counties. Another $244,110 will be used to support 21 projects in 12 counties to combat aquatic invasive plants across 36 bodies of water.

Funded projects for the planning and removal of sediment and logjams help improve recreational access by removing nutrient-rich sediment and woody debris near inlets or in navigational channels, helping prevent bank erosion and the formation of new channels. These types of projects receive the highest priority for LARE funding, and they are only funded for projects focused on large-quantity debris removal.

One local organization that was awarded was the La Porte Area Lake Association. It was awarded a $28,800 LARE Invasive Aquatic Vegetation Management Grant by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The grant funds treatments of invasive plants in Pine and Stone lakes. For any necessary treatments on Clear Lake, the DNR rolled over $7,600 in previously awarded grant funds to the City.

Also receiving an Invasive Aquatic Vegetation Management Grant Award are Flint and Long Lakes of Porter County receiving $10,400.

Hudson Lake in LaPorte County was awarded $120,000 for sediment removal.

A list of grant recipients and projects by body of water, county, project type and grant award can be found at lare.dnr.IN.gov and clicking on project awards at the top of the page.

Reports on all past LARE-funded projects can be found at larereports.dnr.IN.gov.