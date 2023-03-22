The Town of Chesterton says three new ‘Welcome To Chesterton’ signs, whose purchase the Town Council approved in December, were installed along State Road 49 on Tuesday.

Two have been placed along southbound State Road 49, at Indian Boundary Road and East Porter Avenue. The other sign was placed along northbound State Road 49 at 1050N.

The Town of Chesterton says Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg sought authorization to purchase the signs last fall, after reporting that the current ones had deteriorated badly over the years.

The signs should last some 20 years, Schnadenberg said.

Additional information can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.