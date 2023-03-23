GARY, Ind. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a semi on I-80 Tuesday evening.

At around 7:10 p.m., Indiana State troopers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on I-80/94 eastbound lanes at the 7.3 mile-marker, between Burr St. and Grant St.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a sport-style motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles along the skip line. Police say the skip line is the line that divides the lanes of travel. Police say that while driving in this fashion and passing a semi, the motorcycle made contact with the rear of a semi. This resulted in the operator of the motorcycle losing control and crashing. The motorcycle caught on fire, while Good Samaritans stopped and immediately began to render first aid and CPR to the unconscious rider. The rider died from their injuries at the scene.

The roadway was reduced to one lane for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.

Indiana State Police remind motorcyclists that in Indiana, it is illegal and extremely dangerous for a motorcycle to pass other vehicles while riding the skip lines. They also remind the public that with spring’s arrival and warmer weather, drivers will start to see more cyclists out on all of Indiana’s roadways.