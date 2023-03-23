A.K. Smith is holding a “Future Careers Expo” on Thursday, April 13 and they are seeking business professionals, current or retired, to volunteer to give their students a “mock employment interview.”

A.K. Smith says this annual experience helps students prepare for future careers and the feedback they receive from their students and interviewers has been very positive.

There are 2 sessions for the event, as they have students in the morning and in the afternoon from schools all over LaPorte County.

“AM Session 7:45-9:25 PM Session 11:45-2pm”

If you are interested in assisting with their “mock interviews” — or setting up a table at the expo, or both — contact Kristina Urban, CTE Counselor, (219) 873-2120 ext. 8753, kurban@mcas.12.in.us