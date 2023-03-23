Valparaiso City Services will be dispatching leaf vacuum crews, starting Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 14, to collect any left-over loose leaf piles that remain from this past fall or for those that did not have an opportunity to move their leaves to the parkway.

The City of Valparaiso says any leaf piles after April 14, will need to be bagged and will be collected by a separate City Services truck.

An interactive map of zones can be found here.

For further questions, contact the Valparaiso City Services Customer Service Center at (219) 462-6174.