The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is congratulates the winners of the Chesterton town banner photo contest.

The winners (in alphabetical order) are Susan Kirt, Olga Petryszyn, Elizabeth Robinson, and Morgan-Daniell Witt.

All of the winners will have their pictures displayed on banners throughout Chesterton.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone who submitted photos.

The banners will be up in time for the 2023 European Market Season.