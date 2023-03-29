The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 35/Pine Lake Avenue between NewPorte Boulevard and State Road 39 starting on or after Monday, April 3 through early July.

One lane will be closed at a time through the duration of the project. There will also be intermittent intersection closures for work, with no more than two intersections and never two consecutive intersections closed at the same time, INDOT says.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and intersection access through the area.

Work will include patching, replacing curb and gutter, bringing ramps up to ADA compliance and adding additional drainpipes.

The project will also work in coordination with construction on Phase 2 of the Chessie Trail.