The LaPorte County Health Department says it will be accepting water samples starting April 3 on Mondays and Wednesdays only, with the exception of government holidays.

The LaPorte Office is temporarily located in Michigan City, 302 W 8th Street – Suite 4.

Their office in the County Complex building has been under renovation since the flood in December 2022.

More information is available on the flyer. The La Porte County Health Department is asking the public to read the flyer information carefully.