Sheriff Ronald Heeg of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent hiring of three merit deputies.

Deputy Joseph A. Walker, 44, began his employment with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on Feb. 6. He was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana and is a 1997 graduate of Southmont High School. Deputy Walker is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy – Basic Recruit Class 14-202. He is also an Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Certified Instructor. Deputy Walker is married, has two children, and resides in rural Scipio Township.

Deputy Pablo J. Pesa, 31, began his employment with the LCSO on Feb. 20. He was born in Argentina and is a 2009 graduate of New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, Illinois. Deputy Pesa holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology from Indiana University – Bloomington. In addition, he has attained a master’s degree in government and counter terrorism from Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel. Deputy Pesa is a graduate of the Indiana University Police Academy – Basic Recruit Class 2011162. He is an Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Certified Instructor and has also earned the following specialty certifications: Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor, Law Enforcement Phlebotomist, Drug Recognition Expert and Master Taser Instructor. Deputy Pesa is trilingual and fluently speaks Spanish and Hebrew. Deputy Pesa is married, has one child, and resides in New Durham Township.

Deputy Jet Balenia, 34, was rehired by the LCSO and began his employment again on Feb. 20 following a brief hiatus. He was born in Talisay City, Philippines. Deputy Balenia graduated high school and attended Colegio San Agustin in the Philippines. In 2014, he obtained his U.S. Citizenship. Deputy Balenia is a graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy – Basic Recruit Class 19-41. Deputy Balenia is married, has two children, and resides in Lake County, Indiana.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “Please join us as we congratulate and welcome Deputies Walker, Pesa and Balenia to the LCSO. We are very excited that Deputies Walker and Pesa have selected the LCSO to continue their law enforcement careers. In addition, we are thrilled that Deputy Balenia has returned to the agency. All three are doing very well and already making an impact with their peers in the Patrol Division.”