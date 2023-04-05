The Chesterton Police Department worked 48 hours of extra patrols in March, concentrating on the State Road 49 corridor, as part of three grants sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The grants were Click It To Live IT, Driving Under the Influence Task Force and Blitz No. 121, which focused on impaired driving.

Between March 1 and April 3, officers saturating the State Road 49 corridor between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road compiled the following numbers:

*130 traffic stops.

*23 citations (seatbelt violations, speeding, driving left of center).

*136 warnings (speeding, equipment violations).

*Two arrests on a charge of operating while intoxicated (a felony charge and a misdemeanor one).

*One arrest on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended-prior.

Over those 48 hours of extra patrols, officers averaged nearly three traffic stops per hour.