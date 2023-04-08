The Hobart Police Department is participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

You may bring unwanted or expired medications to 705 E. 4th St. Hobart, IN.

They are unable to collect sharps, needles, lancets, and inhalers. For questions contact Suzanna at 219-942-1125 ext. 1070.

The Hobart Police Department also gave the following information on its Facebook page:

Where can you turn in the sharps, needles, lancets, and inhalers?

At the 2023 Lake County Solid Waste Management District Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, May 20, 2023 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hobart Public Works: 340 S. Shelby St., Hobart

• Sharps – Medical needles must be in a rigid container.

What is NOT accepted? • Medical waste other than medications and sharps. Controlled medications WILL NOT be accepted.